Two Azerbaijani citizens released after detention on Gaza aid ship

Two Azerbaijani citizens, Parvin Azimov and Orkhan Samadzada, were among those detained yesterday on a vessel carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, News.az reports, citing Trend.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, both are crew members employed in Türkiye.

“Thanks to efforts by our embassy in Israel, they have been released and have returned to Türkiye at their own request,” the ministry said in a statement.

***

News.Az