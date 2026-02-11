Two crew killed after plane shot at in Papua

Two crew members were killed after unknown attackers opened fire on a civilian aircraft as it landed in Indonesia’s Papua region, police said.

According to authorities, the incident happened when a small commercial plane operated by Smart Air landed at Korowai Airport in South Papua’s Boven Digoel area. The aircraft was carrying 13 passengers along with the pilot and co-pilot at the time of the attack, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police said the shooting began shortly after landing, forcing passengers and crew to flee the aircraft and seek safety in a nearby forested area. While all passengers survived, the pilot and co-pilot died during the incident.

Officials said it remains unclear who was responsible for the attack. When asked about possible involvement of separatist groups, police said investigations are ongoing.

Papua has experienced a long-running low-level conflict between Indonesian security forces and armed separatist groups seeking independence. The region has seen periodic violence over recent years, particularly in remote and resource-rich areas.

News.Az