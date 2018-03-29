Two grenades found near kindergarten in Azerbaijan

On March 29, Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) received information about the discovery of two grenades in the territory of the 2nd microdistrict in the country’s Sumgayit city, ANAMA told APA.

A special operating group of ANAMA was sent to the territory.

ANAMA specialists inspected the garbage dump site near a kindergarten in the microdistrict and found two F-1 grenades.

