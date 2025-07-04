Two influential Azerbaijani crime bosses detained in Moscow and Orenburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the most influential Azerbaijani-born "thieves-in-law," Vagif Suleymanov, has been detained in Moscow, according to the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, reports News.Az.

"In addition to Vagif Bakinsky, another criminal authority from Azerbaijan — Zaur — was also detained. Zaur was apprehended in Orenburg. He is being charged with occupying a high-ranking position in the criminal hierarchy," reports Baza.

Vagif Suleymanov, also known by the nickname “Diplomat,” is a native of Georgia and considered one of the most prominent figures in the post-Soviet criminal world. His arrest in Moscow is seen as part of a broader effort by Russian law enforcement to crack down on organized crime.

Both Suleymanov and Zaur are of Azerbaijani origin and are suspected of holding leadership roles within the criminal underworld, which constitutes a criminal offense under Russian law.

