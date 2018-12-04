Two killed in Armenia military jet crash - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

A SU-25 military jet of the Armenian Armed Forces has been found in the mountains near the town of Maralik in northeastern Armenia, according to news.am.

The plane has crashed killing two pilots – Lieutenant Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukyan, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Facebook.

Earlier the ministry said the contact with the plane was lost at around 10:20.

The jet took off at 10:06 from the Gyumri airport for a regular training flight.

