UAE controls fire sparked by drone debris

A fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates after falling debris from a drone was intercepted by air defenses.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) wrote in a brief social media post that the flames are now under control, News.Az reports.

The zone flanks the Port of Fujairah and comprises the Middle East’s largest commercial storage capacity for refined oil products, according to its website.

