UAE leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his victory

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, News.Az reports citing Gulf Today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to Donald Trump.Earlier Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris.In a speech to supporters in Florida, Trump expressed gratitude to the American public for electing him as the 47th President of the United States.Preliminary results show Trump with 267 electoral votes, three short of the 270 required for a confirmed win, with Harris trailing at 214 votes.Trump has already received congratulations from several global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

