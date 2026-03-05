UAE says one missile, six drones fell on its soil

The UAE Defense Ministry said that one missile and six drones fell inside the country amid ongoing regional attacks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The announcement follows an earlier statement by authorities in Abu Dhabi, which said six people were injured after debris from intercepted drones fell in parts of the emirate.

Officials said air defence systems had successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats, though some debris fell in populated areas, causing injuries.

Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and monitor security developments.

News.Az