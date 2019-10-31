UAE to consider exempting Azerbaijani tourists from entry visa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political consultations between the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation were held in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Oct. 31.

The delegations were led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and UAE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

Bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, tourism, scientific, educational, humanitarian and other fields, relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, socio-economic development in Azerbaijan, as well as relations of regional cooperation and interaction within the UN and other international organizations were discussed during the meeting.

Hasanov regretted that economic ties don’t reflect the potential existing between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the legal framework in this direction and the intensification of mutual visits of businessmen of both countries.

Hasanov informed his counterpart about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed the need to strengthen the actions of the OSCE Minsk Group and the international community in the conflict’s settlement, expressed appreciation for preventing sales of products manufactured under various names in Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied Azerbaijani territories in the UAE markets.

The parties noted the importance of the seventh meeting of the Economic Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the UAE to be held in November this year in Baku, exchanged views on areas that will be discussed at this event, including energy, agricultural, the field of mutual investment of projects, agreements and memorandum of understanding that are under consideration.

The parties emphasized that in comparison with previous years, the number of tourists coming from the UAE to Azerbaijan has tripled.

At the meeting, Hasanov raised the issue of exempting Azerbaijani tourists with general passports from an entry visa to the UAE.

The parties also noted the importance of further expanding ties existing in the cultural sphere, holding mutual cultural days, organizations, exhibitions and symposiums.

Issues of regional and international security were also discussed, an exchange of views was held on other bilateral and international topics of mutual interest.

Ramiz Hasanov invited Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar to visit Azerbaijan.

