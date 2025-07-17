UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Key 2nd leg clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA has released the complete fixture schedule for the 2025/26 Europa League season, from the opening qualifying round to the title showpiece.



Here’s a look at all the key dates for today's matches, , News.Az reports, citing UEFA:

20:00. Ilves (FIN) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Shakhtar Donetsk head to Finland with a commanding 6–0 aggregate lead after a dominant first-leg performance. Ilves will need a miracle to overturn the deficit.

20:00. Aktobe (KAZ) vs Legia Warszawa (POL)

A tense evening awaits in Kazakhstan as Legia Warszawa hold a slim 1–0 advantage. Aktobe will look to capitalize on home support to level the tie.

21:00. BK Hacken (SWE) vs Spartak Trnava (SVK)

The Swedish side carries a 1–0 lead into the second leg, but Spartak Trnava remain in striking distance in what promises to be a closely fought contest.

21:30. CFR Cluj (ROU) vs Paksi (HUN)

All to play for in Cluj as the first leg ended 0–0. Expect a cagey yet competitive clash between these two Eastern European outfits.

22:00. Prishtina (KOS) vs Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol are firmly in control with a 4–0 aggregate lead. Prishtina face an uphill battle at home.

22:00. NK Celje (SVN) vs Sabah FC (AZE)

One of the most intriguing ties of the night, as Celje lead 3–2 on aggregate. Sabah FC will aim to turn the tide in Slovenia.

22:00. Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR) vs Levski Sofia (BUL)

After a goalless first leg, everything is up for grabs. Both teams will go all out to secure qualification.

23:00. Partizan (SRB) vs AEK Larnaca (CYP)

AEK Larnaca hold a narrow 1–0 advantage heading into Belgrade. Partizan will rely on home support to mount a comeback in this late-night showdown.

The winners will move a step closer to the group stages, keeping their European dreams alive. Fans can expect a night of drama, with several ties hanging in the balance.

News.Az