UFC stars Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez announce relationship

UFC light heavyweight standout Alex Pereira has kicked off 2026 with a personal announcement that has captured the attention of MMA fans worldwide: he confirmed he is in a romantic relationship with fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez.

Known for his explosive striking and championship achievements, Pereira shared the news during New Year’s celebrations, marking a rare moment where “Poatan” allowed his personal life to take center stage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cortez, a respected flyweight competitor in the UFC, also acknowledged the relationship on social media, posting photos from their New Year’s Eve together.

Tracy Cortez and Alex Pereira kicked off the New Year by going public as a new couple 🥂



(via @AlexPereiraUFC) pic.twitter.com/28x0Y4VsUv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 1, 2026

The images, featuring smiles, close embraces, and festive moments, quickly circulated across social platforms.

Relationship announcements between fighters often draw fan speculation, but this one is notable as it unites two active and high-profile UFC athletes from different divisions.

It adds a new layer of interest to the personal lives of MMA stars as they balance careers in the public eye, with fans watching both inside and outside the cage.

