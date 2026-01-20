UK approves China’s largest European embassy in London

The new embassy will be constructed at Royal Mint Court, a historic site near the Tower of London. China purchased the property in 2018, but previous planning requests were blocked by local authorities in 2022 following objections from residents, politicians, and Hong Kong pro-democracy groups, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The British government confirmed on Tuesday that it had granted final approval after taking control of the planning process last year. The decision comes ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s expected visit to China later this month — the first by a British leader since 2018 — as London seeks to reset relations with Beijing.

Officials familiar with diplomatic discussions said the embassy approval was a key factor in enabling the visit to proceed.

However, the move has triggered criticism in both the UK and the United States. Some lawmakers argue the embassy’s location near London’s financial district could allow China to access sensitive fibre-optic cables used by banks and major institutions. British security services have also warned that a much larger embassy would mean an expanded Chinese intelligence presence in the UK.

China’s embassy in London has dismissed those claims. Meanwhile, MI5 has stated it has extensive experience managing security risks linked to foreign diplomatic missions and believes any threats can be handled.

The new diplomatic complex will cover around 55,000 square metres, making it nearly ten times larger than China’s current London embassy and even bigger than its embassy in Washington.

Opponents, including local residents, are now considering a judicial review to challenge the decision in court.

The approval highlights Britain’s delicate balancing act: improving economic and diplomatic ties with China while addressing national security concerns.