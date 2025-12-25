UK embassy condoles AZAL plane crash anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British Embassy in Baku has extended condolences on the first anniversary of the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grozny Flight J2-8243 in Kazakhstan.

“Today we remember the victims of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243. All of us at the British Embassy in Baku stand with those affected. Our thoughts remain with the families, survivors, and communities touched by this tragedy,” the embassy wrote in a post on its X account, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Bu gün biz Azərbaycan Hava Yollarına məxsus 8243 saylı reysin qurbanlarını yad edirik. Britaniyanın Bakıdakı Səfirliyinin bütün əməkdaşları olaraq, bu faciədən təsirlənən hər kəsin yanındayıq. Bu faciədən zərərçəkənlərə, onların ailələrinə və hər kəsə başsağlığı veririk. pic.twitter.com/peA6LIcHht — UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) December 25, 2025

The gesture highlights international solidarity on the anniversary of the plane crash.

News.Az