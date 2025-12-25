Yandex metrika counter

UK embassy condoles AZAL plane crash anniversary

Photo: Reuters

The British Embassy in Baku has extended condolences on the first anniversary of the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grozny Flight J2-8243 in Kazakhstan.

“Today we remember the victims of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243. All of us at the British Embassy in Baku stand with those affected. Our thoughts remain with the families, survivors, and communities touched by this tragedy,” the embassy wrote in a post on its X account, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The gesture highlights international solidarity on the anniversary of the plane crash.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

