UK flags student visa “abuse” as asylum claims rise

The UK government has raised concerns over a surge in international students seeking asylum after completing their studies, amid broader immigration reforms.

UK Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra, speaking during a visit to India, highlighted that about 16,000 students applied for asylum last year, with another 14,800 seeking protection in the first half of 2025. She said this trend reflects abuse of legal migration routes, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Under the government’s new immigration proposals:

Migrants may have to wait up to 20 years to settle permanently.

The qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain will increase from five to 10 years.

Malhotra defended the reforms, saying they are in line with global standards to prevent visa abuse while continuing to welcome legitimate international students.

India remains the UK’s largest source of foreign students, though numbers have fallen 11% from last year due to stricter visa rules. The UK is working with universities to ensure that students are genuine, while also encouraging universities to expand campuses in India. Liverpool University is set to open a campus in Bengaluru in 2026 under the new UK-India free trade agreement.

Malhotra emphasized that the UK is moving toward a “contribution-based” immigration system, where long-term residency depends on a person’s economic contribution. She also reassured that routes for skilled professionals, including nurses and care workers, are being expanded despite concerns about potential workforce shortages.

The UK government is also collaborating with Indian authorities to combat visa fraud and exploitation, which has affected thousands of aspiring migrants.

