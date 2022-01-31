UK reiterates support for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK will always provide the necessary support to Azerbaijan, Ambassador James Sharp said on Monday.

The UK envoy made the remarks at a conference entitled "Women, Peace, and Security: the role of women in post-conflict recovery", News.Az reports.

The diplomat said the UK keeps contributing to demining operations in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, which is an extremely necessary process.

The conference was co-organized by the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the event is to create a platform for interaction, the exchange of ideas and experience in this area, as well as the discussion of best practices and the formation of new ways to promote the women, peace, and security agenda in Azerbaijan more widely.

News.Az