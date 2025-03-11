Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire, per US-Ukraine statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S. proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire and to take steps toward establishing a lasting peace following Russia's invasion, as stated in a joint U.S.-Ukraine announcement on Tuesday.

The two sides, meeting in Saudi Arabia, also agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, the statement said, News.Az reports citing Reuters

News.Az