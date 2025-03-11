Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire, per US-Ukraine statement
- 11 Mar 2025 22:32
- 11 Mar 2025 22:41
- 1019932
- Ukraine and Russia at war
- Share https://news.az/news/ukraine-agrees-to-30-day-ceasefire-per-us-ukraine-statement Copied
Photo: Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
Ukraine has agreed to a U.S. proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire and to take steps toward establishing a lasting peace following Russia's invasion, as stated in a joint U.S.-Ukraine announcement on Tuesday.
The two sides, meeting in Saudi Arabia, also agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources, the statement said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.