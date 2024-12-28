Ukraine claims to have destroyed Russia’s Shahed drone repair base

The Ukrainian military claimed it struck a protected facility in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, where Shahed attack drones were being repaired.

The military said the attack had destroyed a storage, maintenance and repair warehouse for Shahed kamikaze drones which consisted of a number of concrete protected structures, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. “This combat operation has significantly reduced the enemy's potential to conduct air raids with attack UAVs against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine,” the military said in a statement.“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have detailed information about the facilities of the Russian Armed Forces. The work to identify and destroy targets in the aggressor's territory will continue,” it added.

News.Az