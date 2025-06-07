Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine claims to have shot down Russia’s Su-35 fighter jet

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet on the Kursk front in early Saturday.

The Air Force has not provided any details about the downed Su-35, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web) and hit Russian strategic jets at four airfields. 

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that 34% of strategic carriers of cruise missiles at the main airfields of the Russian Federation had been destroyed. 


