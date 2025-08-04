Ukraine confirms drone strike on fuel depot at Sochi Airport - VIDEO

A screenshot from a video purporting to show the view from a plane landing at Sochi Airport

Ukraine’s military has confirmed a successful drone strike on a fuel depot at Sochi Airport in Russia’s resort city on August 3, marking a rare attack on the southern coastal region.

In a statement released on August 4, Ukraine’s General Staff said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media:

“A strong fire broke out on the territory of the facility. It is known that the military aviation of the Russian invaders was also stationed at the airport.”

Today, passengers of planes landing at Sochi (Adler) airport saw this, the war on their doorstep. pic.twitter.com/KVWFUSdP4v — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) August 3, 2025

Russian state media RIA Novosti reported that the blaze engulfed a 2,000-cubic-meter (approximately 70,000-cubic-foot) fuel tank. Videos circulated on social media appeared to show a large fire burning near the airport as passengers filmed the scene from landing planes.

In response, Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia suspended all flights at Sochi Airport on August 3, citing the need to “ensure air safety.”

According to the Russian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, the strike prompted fuel restrictions at the airport, forcing some departing flights to land at alternate airfields to refuel.

The attack is part of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign targeting Russian energy infrastructure, which Kyiv views as vital to Moscow’s war operations. While drone strikes have become more frequent across various Russian regions, Sochi—host of the 2014 Winter Olympics—has rarely been hit.

However, last month, a Ukrainian drone reportedly struck Sochi’s Adler district, with Russian authorities stating that a woman was killed in that incident.

