+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is heavily reliant on the United States for key intelligence support, particularly satellite imagery and early-warning systems for ballistic missile threats, according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence.

Budanov said that while partial suspension of free intelligence aid would reduce capabilities, it would not be catastrophic as long as commercial contracts remain active. Free optical satellite imagery accounts for 15–17% of Ukraine’s capabilities, while radar satellite imagery accounts for roughly 46%. However, blocking commercial satellite contracts could leave Ukraine almost entirely without access, he warned, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Another critical area of dependence is the US early-warning system for missile threats, though Ukraine relies mainly on its own resources in other intelligence domains.

The reliance on US intelligence comes amid broader security cooperation, including weapons deliveries and potential air support. A US-backed peace plan, initially favoring Russia, has since been revised to include a framework agreement, security guarantees, and guidance for Ukraine’s postwar recovery. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the plan will eventually be split into five documents, with talks ongoing to bring Kyiv closer to an agreement with Moscow.

News.Az