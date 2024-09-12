+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian general claims that since the start of the incursion into the Kursk Region on August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost at least 7,000 troops in the Sudzha district alone.

Speaking to TASS , Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, asserted that the losses are confined to the Russian-controlled Sudzha district, News.Az reports.The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6.The Russian Defense Ministry reported on September 11 that over the period of combat operations in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian military had sustained significant losses.

