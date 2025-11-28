Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and drone base in Crimea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region, a drone storage site at the Saky airfield in Crimea, and several other military targets, the General Staff of Ukraine reported on Friday. The Saratov refinery, which produces over 20 petroleum products for the Russian army, caught fire following a series of explosions.

At the Saky airfield, Ukrainian strikes reportedly destroyed a hangar storing Orion and Forpost drones after hitting air defense systems, including Pantsir-S1 and Tor-M2 units. Additional targets hit included a command post, a military truck, fuel storage facilities, and personnel concentrations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian officials also said production facilities for Kalibr and Shahed missile components were targeted, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

News.Az