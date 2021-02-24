Ukraine International Airlines receives permission to operate flights to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) received permission from Azerbaijan to operate flights to Baku from March 13, 2021, according to UIA’s official website.

The direct flights between the capitals of Ukraine and Azerbaijan will be resumed, as well as passengers from different districts of Ukraine will be provided with convenient connections in Kyiv.

Until late April, it is planned to operate flights to the Heydar Aliyev Airport twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the UIA said.

Azerbaijan had allowed entry into the country only to citizens, employees, and heads of diplomatic missions and consulates in Azerbaijan and members of their families, foreigners with a residence permit, family members of a resident (children, parents, spouse) in the presence of a negative PCR test result, which was made in an accredited laboratory ‘IMMD’ no more than 48 hours before departure.

A mandatory requirement is the presence of a printed negative test result for COVID-19, which contains a QR code, which makes it possible to electronically verify the document for verification in line with the requirements of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In turn, travelers from Baku to the cities of Ukraine will need only to have an insurance policy covering the cost of treatment for COVID-19.

News.Az





