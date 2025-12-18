Ukraine negotiators to meet with US team this Friday, Saturday

Ukraine negotiators to meet with US team this Friday, Saturday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian peace negotiators are traveling to the United States to meet with U.S. officials on Friday and Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that no final peace proposals have yet been agreed upon and urged international partners to continue strengthening Ukraine in case Russia refuses to halt its war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az