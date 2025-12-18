Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine negotiators to meet with US team this Friday, Saturday

  • Politics
  • Share
Ukraine negotiators to meet with US team this Friday, Saturday
Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian peace negotiators are traveling to the United States to meet with U.S. officials on Friday and Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that no final peace proposals have yet been agreed upon and urged international partners to continue strengthening Ukraine in case Russia refuses to halt its war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      