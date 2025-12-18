Three killed as drone attacks hit Russia’s Rostov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed overnight in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s southern Rostov region, according to local authorities, after a cargo ship caught fire at the port of Rostov-on-Don.

The region’s governor, Yuri Slyusar, said two of the victims were crew members aboard the vessel. The fire was later extinguished, while three additional crew members were injured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a separate drone strike on the nearby town of Bataysk, seven people were wounded, Slyusar said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The attacks underscore the growing reach of drone warfare deep into Russian territory as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv continues to escalate. Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the scale of the damage beyond reported casualties and injuries.

