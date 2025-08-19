Ukraine: Overnight Russian drone strike shows Putin rejects peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a major overnight drone attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said, calling it evidence that President Vladimir Putin is not pursuing peace.

The strike came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump hosted European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, where discussions focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and potential steps toward a peace deal. Trump also spoke with Putin, arranging a future meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, to be followed by a trilateral summit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vitalii Maletskyi, Kremenchuk’s mayor, said on Telegram: “At the very same time when Putin was assuring Trump over the phone that he seeks peace, and when President Zelenskiy was discussing a just peace with European leaders, Putin's army launched yet another massive attack on Kremenchuk. Once again, the world has seen that Putin does not want peace — he wants to destroy Ukraine.”

The overnight assault was the largest in August so far, with Ukraine reporting 270 drones and 10 missiles targeted at Kremenchuk and surrounding areas. Ukrainian air defenses downed 230 drones and six missiles, but strikes damaged 16 locations, primarily energy and transport infrastructure, leaving hundreds without power. Poltava Governor Volodymyr Kohut said administrative buildings and energy facilities were hit but confirmed there were no casualties.

A separate Russian drone strike early Tuesday targeted Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, also damaging infrastructure and causing power outages. Russia reported that an overnight Ukrainian drone attack sparked fires at an oil refinery and a hospital roof in the Volgograd region.

No immediate comment came from Moscow. Both sides have repeatedly targeted key infrastructure, including energy systems, throughout the conflict.

