Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Zarichne in Donetsk Oblast and raised the national flag, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on Sept. 8.

Zarichne lies near the administrative border with Luhansk Oblast and holds strategic value due to its location along key transport routes linking Sloviansk and Lyman, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The operation was carried out by the 425th “Skala” Assault Regiment, which recently liberated the villages of Novoekonomichne and Udachne west of Pokrovsk. According to battlefield monitoring group DeepState, most of Zarichne is under Ukrainian control, with Russian forces pushed to the outskirts.

The liberation comes amid intensified counterattacks by Ukrainian forces, who have largely maintained a defensive posture in the east for nearly two years. Moscow’s summer offensive has targeted eastern Ukraine, with Russian units briefly entering Pokrovsk before being repelled.

On Sept. 7, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian troops regained 26 square kilometers in the Pokrovsk sector in August.

News.Az