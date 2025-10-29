Ukraine reportedly hits oil refinery, chemical plant in Western Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has reportedly launched overnight strikes on an oil refinery and a chemical plant in western Russia.

In Ulyanovsk Oblast, the NS-Oil refinery in the community of Novospasskoye was allegedly hit, with local residents sharing images and videos showing a large fire at the site, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, in Stavropol Krai, the Stavrolen chemical plant, a major subsidiary of Lukoil, was also reportedly targeted. Footage circulating online shows flames and smoke rising from the facility, which produces key petrochemical products such as benzene and polyethylene—materials used in Russia’s industrial and military sectors.

The strikes appear to mark another step in Kyiv’s ongoing campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a critical source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort.

Russia’s Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at least three Ukrainian drones were intercepted on their way toward the capital amid a broader wave of drone activity overnight.

Ukraine’s military has not yet commented on the reports, and The Kyiv Independent has not been able to independently verify the claims.

News.Az