Ukraine says drone boats downed two Russian Su-30 jets with AIM-9 missiles

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief told The War Zone that two Russian Su-30 fighters were downed by AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles launched from Magura-7 naval drones, News.Az reported.

This marks the first time fighter aircraft have been downed by drone boats and the first use of the AIM-9 from a drone boat for a kill.

“It’s a historical moment,” Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told us. The War Zone cannot independently verify this claim.

The incident took place in the Black Sea on Friday, said Budanov, who offered new details about what happened. Previous reporting from GUR, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Russian Telegram channels stated that one Flanker was shot down by an adapted infrared-guided R-73 (AA-11 Archer) short-range air-to-air missile.

