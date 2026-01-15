Russian drone attack damages homes in Kyiv region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched drone strikes on Ukraine’s Kyiv region on the morning of January 15, damaging eight private homes in the Bucha district, authorities said. Windows, roofs, and facades were affected, but there were no casualties. A vehicle was also damaged.

Local authorities confirmed that residents whose homes were hit are receiving assistance. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged everyone to follow air raid alerts and stay in safe locations during attacks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Across Ukraine, Russian forces deployed 82 drones, including Shahed and Italmas models. Most were intercepted by air defenses, though 21 strike drones impacted 13 locations, and some debris fell in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Lviv.

In Kyiv, debris struck a 15-story residential building, damaging a wall on the technical floor. In Lviv, a downed drone landed on a playground near the Bandera monument.

Rescue teams and police continue to work at affected sites.

