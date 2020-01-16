Ukraine's Verkovna Rada forms new composition of interparliamentary working group with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada has developed a new structure for the parliamentary group on inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan.

According to Report, today, the Ukrainian Parliament held a meeting at which it approved the composition of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, comprised of 48 Ukrainian deputies. MPs Valerii Koliukh and Vladimir Kreidenko are the co-chairs of the commission.

Chairman of the United Diaspora of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, Doctor of Law Hikmet Javadov, also attended the meeting. In his speech, Javadov expressed the need for a meeting between members of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine. Ukrainian deputies approved this proposal.

Moreover, the participants also proposed that a Diaspora organization nominate a candidate for the position of Secretary, which will improve the effectiveness of the working group. The meeting also approved Ivan Slobodyanik's candidacy, proposed by Javadov, for the position of Secretary.

News.Az

News.Az