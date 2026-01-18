Ukrainian drones strike North Ossetia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones attacked North Ossetia overnight into Sunday, January 18, the region’s head, Sergei Menyaylo, said, News.Az reports, citing UAWIRE.

In Beslan, debris from one of the downed drones fell onto the roof of a five-story residential building. Three people were injured, including two children. They received medical care and their lives are not in danger. Seventy residents were evacuated. The building’s roof and windows were damaged.

Airports in Vladikavkaz, as well as Grozny and Magas, temporarily restricted arrivals and departures. The measures took effect around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time, aviation authorities said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said six drones were shot down over North Ossetia overnight. In total, the ministry said 63 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions during the night. The most - 23 - were downed over the Belgorod region. Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov did not report any consequences.

Another 13 drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region; six each over the Rostov and Voronezh regions; and two over the Kursk region. The head of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported roof damage to a private house in the village of Ryzhevka in the Rylsky district. Other governors said there was no damage or casualties.

The Defense Ministry also said four drones were shot down each over the Astrakhan and Volgograd regions, and one each over the Ryazan region and Stavropol Krai. Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov said there were no damages or injuries.

Separately, one person was injured in a drone attack on Krasnodar Krai that was not included in the Defense Ministry’s official summary. According to the regional operations headquarters, an administrative building was damaged near an inactive pier outside the Tuapse port area.

Ukraine had not commented on the Russian authorities’ claims.

News.Az