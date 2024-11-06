Ukrainian drones target Russia’s Dagestan for the first time

Ukrainian drones target Russia’s Dagestan for the first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Dagestan region, marking the first such strike on the region since Kyiv-Moscow war, according to media reports and authorities.

“This morning, air defense forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over Kaspiysk,” Dagestan head Sergei Melikov said on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times. Kaspiysk, a port city named after the Caspian Sea, is located around 800 kilometers (500 miles) southeast of the border with Ukraine.Despite Melikov’s pleas against sharing photos and videos of the attack, which he warned “could assist the enemies,” videos published on social media showed the flights and downing of what may have been more than one drone over Kaspiysk.Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s security services, informed that a total of four drones had targeted the city.It added that a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds after one of the attacks. Regional health authorities later confirmed Baza’s report to state-run news agencies.One of the drones may have exploded over the garrison of the Russian Navy’s Caspian Flotilla, according to videos published by the independent Telegram news channel Astra.Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed two drones over other regions overnight but did not immediately comment on the attacks in Dagestan.

News.Az