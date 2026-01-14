Ukrainian envoy and Hikmet Hajiyev discuss strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, to discuss the strategic partnership, News.Az reports.

"Productive meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. Discussed 2025 outcomes and steps to further strengthen our strategic partnership in 2026. Grateful for Azerbaijan's continued support for Ukraine," Husyev wrote on X.

News.Az