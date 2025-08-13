Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for its humanitarian support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continued humanitarian support.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev and the government of Azerbaijan for this very important and much-needed aid and support for Ukraine,” Ambassador Husyev told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to him, the electric equipment sent from Azerbaijan will be used to recover all the electricity system in Ukraine.

He added that this is the second package of electrical equipment sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine this year.

Husyev noted Ukraine has always supported Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, once again expressing his appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support during the darkest times of Ukraine’s history.

News.Az