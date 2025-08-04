Ukrainian forces destroy Russian bridge in Bryansk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A targeted strike by an FPV drone caused a powerful explosion on the bridge over the Tsata River in the Bryansk region, triggering the detonation of approximately 30 anti-tank mines, which led to the collapse of the bridge.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 1st separate territorial defense brigade blew up a bridge over the Tsata River in the Bryansk region using an FPV drone, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The object was mined by the Russians themselves and was intended for the evacuation of troops, but after the sabotage by the Ukrainian Armed Forces it blew up.

The key crossing over the Tsata River has cut off Russian troops on a border section about 16 km long. A Ukrainian drone has detonated about 30 anti-tank mines attached to the bridge supports. The detonation of about 30 anti-tank mines is a powerful explosion, comparable to the simultaneous detonation of several tons of TNT. Such a blow demolishes the bridge entirely, throwing concrete and metal tens of meters away.

News.Az