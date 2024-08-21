Ukrainian parliament ratifies Rome Statute

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 21, Ukraine's parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as confirmed by lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The ratification received overwhelming support, with 281 lawmakers voting in favor and only one against, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.President Volodymyr Zelensky had submitted the ratification bills earlier in August. Although Ukraine signed the Rome Statute in 2000, it had not ratified it until now.In 2015, the National Security and Defense Council highlighted the need for ratification, but it was delayed, particularly after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Authorities had previously considered postponing ratification until after the war ended.The Ukrainian government has not yet commented on how the ratification will be applied. At the same time, Ukraine has already allowed the ICC to investigate crimes committed in its territory, which de facto recognizes the body's jurisdiction.The Rome Statute is the first international criminal law that recognizes forms of sexual violence like rape, sexual slavery, and enforced sterilization as distinct war crimes.The document has been ratified by 124 states. Russia signed the statute — as did the U.S. — but later withdrew its signature.

News.Az