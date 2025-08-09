Ukrainian President and Estonian PM discuss diplomatic efforts to end war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal to discuss diplomatic efforts focused on ending the war.

The Head of State thanked Estonia for its support and informed about Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts with partners to end the war and ensure common security, News.Az reports citing the official website of Ukraine prresident.

The leaders confirmed their shared view that decisions regarding Ukraine’s security are important for everyone in Europe.

Special attention during the conversation was given to discussions at the EU level, in particular to the situation in the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The President noted Estonia’s principled position on fair conditions for Ukraine and Moldova on their path toward the EU. There can be no divisions or injustice on this path.

