Ukrainian President: Putin's ceasefire proposal is an ultimatum and cannot be trusted

“Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire proposal is an ultimatum and cannot be trusted,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is on a visit to Italy within the framework of the G7 summit, told the "SkyTG24" news channel.

Zelensky said that even if the ceasefire conditions are fulfilled, he does not believe that Putin will stop the military attack: “These are ultimatum messages that are no different from the messages given in the past. He will not stop. He wants us to give up some of our occupied territories, but he also wants our unoccupied territories. He talks about the regions of our country, he does not stop. There will be no frozen conflict. This is what Hitler did when he said, "Give me a piece of Czechoslovakia and it'll be over.” But no, these are lies, historical lies. After Czechoslovakia, there was Poland, then the occupation of all of Europe.”The President of Ukraine noted that "Putin used to talk about Crimea and Donbas, but now he is talking about 4 regions."Recall that Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the Foreign Ministry today that Russia will end the war in Ukraine if Kiev abandons its NATO ambitions and agrees to give up all four provinces claimed by Moscow.

