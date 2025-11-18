Ukrainian prosecutors move to arrest ex-deputy PM Chernyshov in major corruption scandal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian anti-corruption investigators have asked a court to authorize the arrest of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov as part of a sweeping probe into alleged large-scale graft involving state nuclear company Energoatom.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Nov. 14 that it had filed the motion after charging Chernyshov on Nov. 11 with illicit enrichment. Seven others have been charged, and prosecutors say the scheme was allegedly orchestrated by businessman Timur Mindich, a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to NABU, undercover tapes show participants in the scheme handing Chernyshov $1.2 million and €100,000. Investigators say he also visited a money-laundering office tied to the operation.

A report by investigative outlet Bihus.info, citing NABU materials, alleges that Chernyshov used the illicit funds to build luxury houses outside Kyiv for himself, Mindich, and senior government figures. The President’s Office has declined to comment.

Chernyshov, who did not respond to requests for comment, has previously faced corruption allegations. In June, he was charged with bribery and abuse of office in another case and was later released on Hr 120 million ($2.9 million) bail.

Once a prominent official, Chernyshov has held several key roles since 2019, including governor of Kyiv Oblast, minister for communities and regional development, and CEO of state oil and gas company Naftogaz. He was removed from his post as deputy prime minister and minister for national unity earlier this year.

News.Az