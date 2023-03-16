Ulviyya Zulfikar: Armenian PM tries to present Western Azerbaijanis’ right to return in context of territorial claims

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tries to present the right of Western Azerbajianis to return in the context of territory claims, Ulviyya Zulfikar, spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community.

She made the remarks while speaking at an international conference themed "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New global and transnational challenges" in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“At his press conference and during his visit to Germany, Munchen conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attempted to deny the fact of expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia,” said the spokesperson, stressing that expelling Azerbaijanis from Armenia is a crime against humanity.

Zulfikar said that there are a series of statements nowadays by Armenian officials regarding to Western Azerbaijanis - trying to show the issue as a territorial claim.

“By this way, they spread the hate against Azerbaijanis and anti-muslim tendency by media. The fact that more than 300 000 Western Azerbaijanis were expelled within 11 days in 1988, reveals the scale of deportation and how systematically it was organized. The Armenian Prime Minister tries to present our right to return in the context of territorial claims. It is also a sign of ethnic discrimination and Islamophobia. We just want to return peacefully to our homeland, coexist there peacefully and to visit our sacred places, graveyards. Armenia’s driving Azerbaijanis from their lands and denying them secure and dignified return home constitutes a serious violation of this country’s human rights obligations in front of the international organizations,” she added.

The Community spokesperson once again emphasized that returning to their homes under international guarantee and verification mechanisms is the fundamental right of Western Azerbaijanis.

“For better South Caucasus and stable peace between two countries, its needed to stop ethnic discrimination, Islamophobia and anti-muslim tendency. Such kind of tendencies never can lead to peace and stability anywhere in the world including the South Caucasus,” U. Zulfikar concluded.

