UN: Azerbaijan prioritizes private renewable investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is placing strong emphasis on attracting private investment into renewable energy as part of its broader climate and sustainability strategy, the UN’s resident coordinator in the country said on Thursday.

Speaking at a roundtable marking International Clean Energy Day, Acting UN Resident Coordinator Igor Garafulic stated that Azerbaijan remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035. He described this pledge as a clear signal of the country’s determination to accelerate climate action, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Garafulic noted that Azerbaijan is also making visible progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 7 — ensuring access to affordable and clean energy. With support from the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the government is developing a national SDG7 Roadmap focused on expanding renewable energy capacity, improving energy efficiency, and creating green energy zones in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions as well as in Nakhchivan.

He mentioned that the government is giving special attention to mobilizing private-sector participation in renewable energy development. A key example is the recently launched 240-megawatt wind power plant — the largest in the South Caucasus — developed in cooperation with ACWA Power and Power China. The project demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to scaling up clean energy generation through international and private-sector partnerships.

Significant investments in modernizing the national power grid are also enabling smoother integration of new renewable projects. These upgrades are strengthening energy security while creating favorable conditions for increased private investment in the energy sector.

Looking ahead, Qarafolic stated that the UN’s office in Azerbaijan stands ready to support the government in implementing its ambitious NDC 3.0 climate targets and advancing SDG7 goals through cooperation with CECECO under the 2026–2030 Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

Overall, the UN views Azerbaijan’s growing focus on renewable energy, private investment, and modernized infrastructure as an important step toward a greener, more resilient energy future.

News.Az