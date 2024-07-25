UN calls for promotion of One Health approach in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva has suggested the formation of a working group to advance the One Health approach in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Baku, Andreeva emphasized Azerbaijan's interest in adopting an integrated health care approach, News.Az reports.She recommended that Azerbaijan incorporate the One Health approach into its national action plan and legislative framework.“One of the best examples would be the creation of an interagency task force. This may include the Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources, other relevant agencies, as well as civil society institutions,” the UN official added.

News.Az