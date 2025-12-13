UN extends sanctions panel on Somalia’s Al-Shabaab

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously renewed the mandate of the panel overseeing sanctions on Somalia-based Al-Shabaab, extending measures to curb the terror group’s operations.

All 15 Council members supported the resolution, which prolongs authorization for naval inspections enforcing the arms embargo on Somalia. The renewal also maintains bans on charcoal exports and controls on improvised explosive devices (IEDs) until November 30, 2026. Other sanctions, including travel bans, asset freezes, and a general arms embargo, remain open-ended, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

James Kariuki, Britain’s charge d’affaires to the UN, praised the consensus, highlighting that the decision strengthens efforts to restrict Al-Shabaab’s access to weapons, disrupt its finances, and bolster Somalia’s security capabilities. The UK, as penholder on Somalia, led negotiations on the text.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for over 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, government officials, and civilians. Since late 2024, Somali National Army and Puntland security forces have intensified air operations against Al-Shabaab in the south and central provinces, and against ISIS in the northeastern Bari region, with international support.

The Somali government reported that 220 precision airstrikes had been carried out since February, resulting in 868 militant casualties, reflecting an ongoing effort to weaken the terror group’s operational capacity.

News.Az