UN: Gaza rubble removal could take over seven years

The United Nations has warned that clearing the rubble in Gaza may take more than seven years due to the massive scale of destruction, officials said.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services, said the rubble exceeds 60 million tonnes, impacting homes, schools, clinics, and essential water and electricity networks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He noted that the amount of debris is equivalent to the load of around 3,000 container ships, highlighting the unprecedented challenges of the cleanup effort.

Da Silva’s remarks followed a visit to Gaza, where he described the devastation as “unbelievable,” emphasizing the long-term reconstruction needs for the region.

