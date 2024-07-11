UN hopes Baku-Yerevan peace process will yield positive results

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations is hopeful that the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will produce positive results, benefiting the entire region, the spokesperson for the UN chief, Stephane Dujarric, said at a briefing, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

"We hope that the normalisation process [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] will bear fruit. I believe that the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the settlement of a number of bilateral issues will have an extremely positive impact not only on these countries but also on the region as a whole," Dujarric stated.On 10 July, under the initiative and with participation of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met in Washington, D.C. in the framework of their participation at the NATO 75th Anniversary Summit.The parties noted the progress Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved towards the conclusion of an historic agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations, and agreed to continue the work.The two parties have expressed their gratitude to Blinekn for hosting the meeting.

News.Az