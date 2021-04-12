UN must take note of war crimes committed by Armenia over the past 27 years - expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It's a ghost place. Armenians have destroyed absolutely everything here," Khalid Akram, executive director of the Center for Strategic Studies of Islamabad told a News.Az correspondent during his trip to Aghdam on Monday.



"Everything has been destroyed: the Aghdam mosque, the museum. The international community must see it. Especially the UN must take note of war crimes committed by Armenia for the last 27 years," he said.



The expert also condemned the Armenian side for not handing over the map of minefields to Azerbaijan: "That's why it's so dangerous here. I call on the international community to put pressure on Armenia in this matter."

News.Az