UN official hails 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women as ‘effective platform’ for cooperation

The 6th Congress of Azerbaijan Women is an effective platform for cooperation, and this event will greatly contribute to cooperation, said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, News.Az reports.

Vladanka Andreeva praised the work done by Azerbaijan towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We also cooperate closely with NGOs related to the protection of women's rights, the fight against gender-based violence, and the prevention of early marriages in Azerbaijan. It is important to ensure the active participation of women in public life,” the UN official said.

Emphasizing the importance of increasing the involvement of Azerbaijani women in the decision-making process, she pointed out that women in Azerbaijan are determined to protect their rights.

News.Az