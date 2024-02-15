UN Secretary-General congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary-General of the Organization of United Nations António Guterres has addressed a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I wish to extend my congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As the host of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Azerbaijan will play a special role in spearheading international action on the climate crisis. Under your leadership, I look forward to furthering the cooperation between the United Nations and Azerbaijan, including in pursuing long-lasting peace and security in the region.

The United Nations stands ready to support the Government and people of Azerbaijan, including through the United Nations Country Team in Baku, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and strengthening multilateralism.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

