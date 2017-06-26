Unexploded artillery shell detected in Baku
An unexploded 76 mm artillery shell was detected in the Sabunchu district of Baku on the territory called ‘Gulchuluk state farm’ while inspecting a garden, the
The detected ammunition was taken from the territory to defuse it.
In general, ANAMA specialists detected 5,780 unexploded ordnance, as well as 191 anti-tank and 30 antipersonnel mines, in Azerbaijan since January 1, 2017.
