Unexploded artillery shell detected in Baku

An unexploded 76 mm artillery shell was detected in the Sabunchu district of Baku on the territory called ‘Gulchuluk state farm’ while inspecting a garden, the

The detected ammunition was taken from the territory to defuse it.

In general, ANAMA specialists detected 5,780 unexploded ordnance, as well as 191 anti-tank and 30 antipersonnel mines, in Azerbaijan since January 1, 2017.

